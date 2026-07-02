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India-Bangladesh cricket ties set for revival? BCB's media rights tender sparks fresh hope after recent row

India and Bangladesh could be set to resume white-ball bilateral cricket after recent tensions. BCB's media rights tender has reignited hopes of a limited-overs series, signalling a possible revival in cricketing ties between the neighbouring nations.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

India-Bangladesh cricket ties set for revival? BCB's media rights tender sparks fresh hope after recent row
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After nearly a year of chilly relations and canceled games, it looks like cricket between India and Bangladesh is finally back on track. The BCCI has lined up a six-match white-ball series—three ODIs and three T20Is—between the two countries.

Tensions hit a peak last year after India denied extradition requests involving Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. That triggered protests in Dhaka and pushed the BCCI to call off the series that was originally set for August 2025. They cited a packed calendar and international commitments—but everyone saw the political backdrop.

During this freeze, the situation became messy. Mustafizur Rahman was left out of Kolkata Knight Riders and Bangladesh pulled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup over security concerns. Cricket wasn’t just on the back burner—it felt like relations were at a standstill.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma creates history, sets world record after completing 100 T20I sixes

Now, though there’s a real sign things are warming up. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has once again started selling TV and digital media rights—which include the Indian series. Considering how the BCB paused that whole process when India canceled, this move stands out. It signals Bangladesh thinks the series is actually happening. India also comes up in the new confidential tender, along with tours by West Indies, England, and Pakistan. The bidding kicks off July 2 and wraps July 22.

Meanwhile, the BCCI recently turned down Sri Lanka’s request to add three charity T20Is to their Indian tour—meant to raise money for Cyclone Ditwah relief. That decision raised eyebrows, especially since there's a two-week gap in India’s calendar between their Sri Lanka series and the next scheduled commitments. It’s hard not to see the timing as connected to India’s plans for Bangladesh.

One thing is clear—when the Indian team tours, broadcasters line up. The BCB didn’t want to start selling media rights until they got a concrete yes from India. With the rights now on sale, it sure looks like the series has been given a quiet green light from the BCCI.

Also read| Hardik Pandya to join MS Dhoni at CSK? Seven IPL franchises eye Mumbai Indians captain; KKR, RR ready with captaincy offers

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