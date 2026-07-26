India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot after England setback

India have reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings after sealing the Zimbabwe series under Shreyas Iyer. The Men in Blue bounced back strongly after surrendering the top ranking to England following their disappointing UK tour.

India are back on top in T20Is. After their emphatic win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I, they’ve reclaimed the No. 1 spot from England. Earlier this season, they slipped from the top after losing a T20I series in England. But on Saturday, with Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma hitting polished half-centuries, and the bowlers keeping it tight, India steamrolled Zimbabwe by 90 runs. With this, they lead 2-0 in the three-match series.

Chasing 220 was always going to be an uphill task for Zimbabwe. Things went south quickly—they lost five wickets inside nine overs and crashed for just 129. Kishan’s 81 and Tilak’s unbeaten 60 powered India to 219 for 5 in their 20 overs, setting the tone early.

Getting back to No. 1 in the ICC T20I rankings isn’t the only relief for India. Skipper Shreyas Iyer had been under pressure after back-to-back series losses to Ireland and England. Those clean sweeps dented India's rating, even after their World Cup triumph earlier this year. Winning in Zimbabwe changes the mood in the camp.

India didn’t get off to a flying start with the bat—they were wobbling at 29 for two. But Kishan steadied things, first with a 66-run stand with Iyer, and then another 94 with Tilak. Kishan mixed caution and aggression, reaching his fifty in 31 balls and then tearing into the bowling in his next 13 deliveries. Tilak, who had faced a bit of criticism for his strike rate, shut down those whispers by blasting his fifty in just 23 balls. Together, their partnership pushed India past the 200 mark.

When it was Zimbabwe’s turn, Brian Bennett gave them a bit of hope with 32 off 19, taking on Yash Thakur. But Thakur got his man soon after, and once he got going, the Indian bowling attack never let Zimbabwe settle. There were moments—a couple of cameos in the 20s from Ryan Burl and Tadiwanashe Marumani—but nothing that ever looked threatening.

Interestingly, both Tilak and Abhishek Sharma, usually seen as part-timers, chipped in with wickets. Abhishek finished with 3 for 17, helping wrap things up quickly. Still, there’s a bit of a cloud over the win. Pacer Prince Yadav had to leave the field clutching his hamstring—he’d bowled well but was in visible pain, raising questions about India’s player management. His injury means India’s bench strength will likely be tested again soon.

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