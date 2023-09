Cricket

India B Women vs India C Women Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for INDBW vs INDCW in Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy

INDBW vs INDCW Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, India B Women vs India C Women Dream11 Team Player List, INDCW Dream11 Team Player List, INDBW Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, India B Women vs India C Women Head to Head.

Dream11 Prediction - India B Women vs India C Women INDBW vs INDCW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India B Women vs India C Women T20I match today, January 10. India B Women vs India C Women Dream11 Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween Batsmen: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Vellaswamy Vanitha Allrounders: Dayalan Hemalatha (VC), Anuja Patil, Richa Ghosh Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar INDBW vs INDCW My Dream11 Team Nuzhat Parween, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Dayalan Hemalatha (VC), Anuja Patil, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar INDBW vs INDCW Probable Playing 11 India B Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Ravi Kalpana (WK), Anuja Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar. India C Women: Madhuri Mehta/Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrushali Bhagat, Kshama Singh/Manali Dakshini, Tanusree Sarkar. Check Dream11 Prediction / INDBW Dream11 Team / India B Women Dream11 Team / INDCW Dream11 Team / India C Women​ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.