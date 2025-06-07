Australia is all set to lock horns with South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the Lord's in London from June 11 to 15 as they look to defend their title.

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne is excited about the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against a well-rounded South African team at Lord’s, calling it a potential ‘great match’. The last time Australia faced South Africa in a Test series was during the 2022-23 season, where Australia came out on top with a 2-0 victory. They secured their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final by winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India 3-1 last year. Just so you know, the WTC final is set to take place from June 11 to 15 at the iconic Lord’s ground.

In a chat with ICC, Marnus Labuschagne shared, “South Africa has been a very good team in this WTC cycle. It is a balanced team on paper. They have some very good players. It will be a great challenge for us. We have to focus on our game. Playing at Lord’s is special. It is going to be a great week and a great match.“

30-year-old Labuschagne was part of the playing XI that clinched the WTC trophy for the first time in 2023, triumphing over India by 209 runs at the Oval. This time around, the Australian team is up against South Africa in the final. When discussing this tournament, Labuschagne shared his thoughts.

“It is an exciting tournament. It means that every Test you play has something to offer. It brings all countries into the game. Anyone can reach the final. It is exciting to play in it. You are fighting for the trophy at the end of the two-year WTC cycle.”

“I think it has been great. Two years ago, when we beat India, it was great. Whenever there is Test cricket, people want to watch it. Maybe India, Australia and England are bearing a little burden of Test cricket, but we really want all countries to continue to produce great players and be a part of maintaining such a wonderful tradition of Test cricket,” he further added.

Labuschagne is a key player in Australia’s senior batting lineup. Over 102 Test innings across 57 matches, he has racked up 4,396 runs, boasting an impressive average of 46.76, which includes 11 centuries and 23 half-centuries. His highest score in a single innings is a remarkable 215 runs.

He made his mark in the Australian team during the 2019 Ashes, becoming the first player ever to be used as a concussion substitute in cricket. This moment also coincided with Temba Bavuma’s standout period as a Test cricketer, where he maintained an average of 63.43 and held the top spot on the ICC Test rankings for six months starting last year.

However, Labuschagne has faced some hurdles in the current World Test Championship, averaging 28.33 and managing to score just one century.

Also read| Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA secretary, treasurer resign citing 'moral responsibility' for 11 deaths during RCB victory parade