CRICKET
Australia is all set to lock horns with South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the Lord's in London from June 11 to 15 as they look to defend their title.
Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne is excited about the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against a well-rounded South African team at Lord’s, calling it a potential ‘great match’. The last time Australia faced South Africa in a Test series was during the 2022-23 season, where Australia came out on top with a 2-0 victory. They secured their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final by winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India 3-1 last year. Just so you know, the WTC final is set to take place from June 11 to 15 at the iconic Lord’s ground.
In a chat with ICC, Marnus Labuschagne shared, “South Africa has been a very good team in this WTC cycle. It is a balanced team on paper. They have some very good players. It will be a great challenge for us. We have to focus on our game. Playing at Lord’s is special. It is going to be a great week and a great match.“
30-year-old Labuschagne was part of the playing XI that clinched the WTC trophy for the first time in 2023, triumphing over India by 209 runs at the Oval. This time around, the Australian team is up against South Africa in the final. When discussing this tournament, Labuschagne shared his thoughts.
“It is an exciting tournament. It means that every Test you play has something to offer. It brings all countries into the game. Anyone can reach the final. It is exciting to play in it. You are fighting for the trophy at the end of the two-year WTC cycle.”
“I think it has been great. Two years ago, when we beat India, it was great. Whenever there is Test cricket, people want to watch it. Maybe India, Australia and England are bearing a little burden of Test cricket, but we really want all countries to continue to produce great players and be a part of maintaining such a wonderful tradition of Test cricket,” he further added.
Labuschagne is a key player in Australia’s senior batting lineup. Over 102 Test innings across 57 matches, he has racked up 4,396 runs, boasting an impressive average of 46.76, which includes 11 centuries and 23 half-centuries. His highest score in a single innings is a remarkable 215 runs.
He made his mark in the Australian team during the 2019 Ashes, becoming the first player ever to be used as a concussion substitute in cricket. This moment also coincided with Temba Bavuma’s standout period as a Test cricketer, where he maintained an average of 63.43 and held the top spot on the ICC Test rankings for six months starting last year.
However, Labuschagne has faced some hurdles in the current World Test Championship, averaging 28.33 and managing to score just one century.
Also read| Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA secretary, treasurer resign citing 'moral responsibility' for 11 deaths during RCB victory parade
'India, Australia and England are bearing burden....': Marnus Labuschagne's big statement ahead of WTC final vs South Africa
Setback for Byju Raveendran as NCLAT rejects Byju's appeal to raise...; amid legal tussle with...
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Shimla after health deteriorates
Nagarjuna welcomes daughter-in-law Zainab Ravdjee to the family, pens emotional note with photos from Akhil Akkineni's wedding ceremony
Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA secretary, treasurer resign citing 'moral responsibility' for 11 deaths during RCB victory parade
Sonali Bendre admits she didn't like Salman Khan during Hum Saath Saath Hain, reveals he would make faces during...: 'You will hate him'
Good news for Infosys employees as Narayana Murthy's IT firm launches cash reward policy for...
SHOCKING: Man beheads wife on suspicion of extramarital affair, what he does next will shock you
Elon Musk's Starlink launch in India: What it means for internet access as world's richest man takes on Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel
Fact Check: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi passed away? Know truth behind viral video
Why Malaika Arora starts her day with ghee? Know why you should too
Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi's claims of rigging in 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, calls them 'absolutely absurd'
Meet sister duo, who started their business during Covid with just Rs 1 lakh, now their fashion brand becomes worth Rs…; they are from...
'Woh comedian jisse hero darta tha': This star used to sell eggs on streets, worked as driver, junior artist, later gave Amitabh Bachchan.., his name is..
Meet Indian billionaire who has mines in Zambia, South Africa, now plans to buy diamond giant, his net worth is Rs...
'The obsession he has for...': Sai Sudharsan opens up on learning from Virat Kohli ahead of India's tour of England
'A golden era': This top CEO predicts AI-powered humans will begin to 'colonise' the galaxy in just...
This was Sanjay Kapoor's only romantic film that became superhit, competed with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Karan Arjun, made for Rs 4 crore, it earned Rs..
World's richest man Elon Musk deletes 'shocking allegation' post about Donald Trump amid ongoing 'X war' with him
'We practice policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to...': EAM S Jaishankar to UK Foreign Minister
Meet actress who made debut at 17, became overnight star, worked with Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, quit acting at 25 to..., her name is..
'I can get married four times': Meet actress who had two divorces, did B-grade films, Shah Rukh Khan recommended her for...
Shreyas Iyer in line to lead Team India after IPL 2025 success? Report makes BIG claim
India sees sharp fall in extreme poverty in 11 years, number dips to…, world bank says…
After leaving Spirit, Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's magnum opus AA26xA6; netizens say 'Vanga toh ro raha hoga'
Ex-Australian captain opens up on Indian cricket team's transition from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, ahead of England tour, says 'India will replace the skill side...'
Meet woman, maths graduate who applied for government job three years ago, became Postwoman, is now going viral for..., her name is…
Two young boys' soulful rendition of Ghulam Ali's iconic ghazal ‘Chupke Chupke Raat Din’ has left internet in awe, watch viral video
Viral Video: Couple celebrates kid's birthday aboard Kashmir's first-ever Vande Bharat train, says, 'We made this plan because...'
Meet man who studied at IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, cleared UPSC CSE, worked for Indian Civil Services, then became a monk to..., his name is..
Amitabh Bachchan told this to Aamir Khan for not releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'Why aren’t you...'
400 drones and 40 missiles: Russia launches largest air attack against Ukraine
Meet IIT-JEE Advanced topper who scored 469 marks out of 540, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1 but left after 2 years due to...
Fan cuts his wrist to apply 'blood tilak' on Virat Kohli's poster after RCB wins their maiden IPL trophy, viral video sparks debate online
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'It could have gone nuclear...'
Akash Chopra picks his Playing XI of uncapped players from IPL 2025 | Watch video
What is deadly ‘dusting challenge’, viral social media trend linked with 19-year-old girl's death
This film, made for Rs 16 crore, was shot in just 35 days, had no superstars, still made 283% profit at box office, earned Rs..., movie is..
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's inter-caste marriage saw objection from this person, it's not their fathers but...
Canada PM Carney shares why India's presence at G7 meeting 'makes sense', says ‘India is fifth…’
Mukesh Ambani makes grand gesture, donates Rs 1510000000 to this institute for..., he is their...
Meet actress, once India's highest paid star, who shares special connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani due to..., her name is..
Meet IAS officer, studied at IIT, IIM, left high-paying job in London to crack UPSC exam, her AIR was..., she is...
Bad news for old car owners as Delhi to allow only ... vehicles to enter from…, know details here
Amid Trump-Musk feud, Russia makes BIG offer to Tesla boss, says...
Novak Djokovic to retire after semi-final exit in French Open 2025? Find it out here
OTT's biggest blockbuster film earned over Rs 1000 crore at box office, then trended on Netflix in 57 countries for weeks, movie is..., lead actors are..
Meet actress who made debut at 42, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, still never became a star, her daughter is Shah Rukh Khan's..
Not Pakistan, THIS country is the biggest debtor with a debt of Rs...; India, China rank...
Pinaki Mishra, husband of Mahua Moitra, is nearly 40 times richer than TMC MP, their net worth is Rs...
BIG blow to Pakistan as US lawmaker gives Bilawal Bhutto stern warning against terrorism, recalls slain journalist Daniel Pearl: 'His family still...'
Parle-G biscuit worth Rs 5 in India sells for Rs 2300 in THIS country, know why
BIZARRE! After 70 years of live-in, 95-year-old man marries partner in unique ceremony in this state, reason was...
Meet actress who was rejected by Dharmendra and Govinda's mother as daughter-in-law, then became second wife of..., her name is..
Filmmaker Manish Gupta booked for allegedly stabbing driver with kitchen knife for...
After losing in IPL 2025 Final, Yuzvendra Chahal pens emotional note on Punjab Kings' journey
Thug Life box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film sees huge 50% drop amid negative reviews, earns just Rs...
Viral video: Bungee jumping instructor helps tourist take the leap, netizens say 'bro should become a therapist'
Coronavirus in India latest update: Active cases rise to 5364, Gujarat reports 615 cases, Maharashtra at…, Kerala, Delhi, Bengal most affected
Old video of Premanandji Maharaj makes waves online, netizens call him an 'avatar of Lord Krishna', WATCH
'Gukesh, Arjun are good but need...': Magnus Carlsen after clinching Norway Chess 2025 title
Meet woman who failed UPSC exam 4 times, later topped with AIR 1, shares special connection with IAS Tina Dabi, she is...
Meet woman, ex-IPL assistant, jewellery designer, whose father was once on Forbes richest list, owned private airlines, is now working as...
Good news for Kavya Maran after IPL 2025, SRH owner buys THIS star player from Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians, he is...
Big worry for US, Ukraine, NATO as Russia to launch this deadly missile, it can destroy target in seconds, its range is...
Meet woman, an Indian who spent 17 years building world’s tallest railway bridge that can weather earthquake, her name is...
Irrfan Khan listened to this Lata Mangeshkar song in his last days, Manoj Kumar saved it after director rejected it, Karan Johar used it in...
Meet woman who never got married, has Rs 22000 crore in bank, lives in mansion which has 347 rooms, earns huge amount of money through...., she is...
This bank is set to fire 3500 employees due to..., not HDFC, American Express, ICICI, name is...
Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi film is streaming on this platform two weeks after theatrical release
Meet man, who lost eyesight in class 8, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., credits his mother's support as his...
Weather update: No rain likely in Delhi-NCR for next..., temperature to remain...; check IMD forecast here
World War III soon as Baba Vanga makes CHILLING prediction for after June 2025? Hints at massive destruction, warns civilization will...
Couple goes for dinner date, buys lottery ticket on their way, ends up winning whopping Rs...
KL Rahul starts England tour with scintillating century vs Lions, big relief for India ahead of five-match Test series
'We saw what happened...': Mitchell Starc breaks silence on not returning for IPL 2025 after India-Pakistan conflict
Eid-al-Adha 2025: Top 50 Eid Mubarak wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on Bakrid
Viral video: Bridesmaid sets the stage on fire with 'O Antava' dance performance at sangeet ceremony
BIG statement by Pakistan over PM Modi's J-K speech on its involvement in Pahalgam attack, says, 'Indian PM once again chose to...'
Newly developed variety of mango named after THIS Union Minister in PM Modi's government, he is...
J-K CM Omar Abdullah makes BIG remark while sharing stage with PM Modi, says, 'I stand slightly...'
'Woh garden mein....': Rishabh Pant's hilarious response to 'where is Rohit Sharma' question at airport goes viral - Watch
Housefull 5 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar and gang scores franchise's biggest opener, despite mixed reviews film earns...
Jaya Kishori Collaborates with Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal for...
After breaching 90m mark, Neeraj Chopra set to return at Paris Diamond League 2025 after eight years
Complaint filed against Virat Kohli after stampede incident at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Skin care: Four effective homemade scrubs to remove tanning naturally
This country is killing 50 elephants and distributing their meat to people due to...., the reason will shock you, the country is...
THIS village in India is known as 'village of widows', hundreds of men are killed due to..., the reason will SHOCK you!
Will Muhammad Yunus face ICC trial for targeted killings, genocide? Human Rights group planning...
Shreyas Iyer’s Falcons outshine Suryakumar Yadav’s Knights in T20 Mumbai League 2025 season 3 thriller
The Best IVF Doctor in Delhi - fertility & Reproductive Care
Are you at risk of morning heart attack? Here’s what you should know
Microsoft owner Bill Gates not to bequeath his assets to wife, son, daughter, he will donate $200 billion to...
Months after Sheikh Hasina fled country, Bangladesh to hold its first elections in..., Muhammad Yunus says....
ENG vs IND: Who will take Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's place in Test side? Shubman Gill's cryptic response leaves fans speculating
PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada after call from Mark Carney, says, 'look forward to...'
'Muslims’ in Pakistan are being fined Rs 1.5 lakh on Eid due to.., reason will shock you
'Loved the way our Sarpanch...': Preity Zinta finally breaks silence on Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 final defeat to RCB
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement day after his spat with Elon Musk, says 'he lost...'