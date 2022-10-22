India at T20 World Cup: Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals Playing XI strategy ahead of Pakistan clash

File Photo

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Ahead of the marquee encounter with Pakistan on Sunday, India skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed that the team will go into the tournament with a flexible approach when it comes to the Playing XI.

Speaking at a press conference before the India vs Pakistan game at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Rohit Sharma said that India would change the playing XI in every game if need be.

The skipper also admitted that Indian players were “disappointed” having not won big games in ICC tournaments for 9 nine years. India hasn’t had a settled squad in T20s for over a year.

