India at T20 World Cup 2022: Full squad, complete schedule, time in IST; All details here

Rohit Sharma is ready to head the Indian cricket team in a T20 World Cup for the first time in his career. Team India is missing three of its top players, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah, from the marquee event. Due to their injuries, the promising trio was forced to withdraw from the tournament. Despite this, the Men in Blue are regarded one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup this year.

Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to fitness issues even as India are waiting to name a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in the 15-man squad. Chahar was named as part of the reserves for the World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16.

Meanwhile, the trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur is set to fly out to Australia on Thursday, October 13.

Indian players have arrived in Australia and are adjusting to the climate, weather, and playing surface. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma, India's formidable batters, were spotted spending hours in the nets to become familiar with Australian pitches and conditions.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have enough of experience playing in Australia, but many of the Indian players selected for the T20 World Cup will be visiting for the first time. It features players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh, making the competition extremely difficult for them.

After defeating Western Australia in their first warm-up game, India will play its second warm-up game on October 12 in Perth. Following that, India will go to Brisbane for two warm-up matches before the T20 World Cup. India's first warm-up match is against Australia on October 17, followed by a match against New Zealand on October 19. Rohit Sharma and company will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on October 23rd in Melbourne.

India complete squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

India complete schedule for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

India vs Pakistan: 23rd October, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs A2 : 27th October, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa: 30th October, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: 2nd November, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs B1: 6th November, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India had clinced the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007 and it remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma can guide India to its second World T20 title.

