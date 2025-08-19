India Asia Cup 2025 squad: SKY to lead, Shubman back in T20I team as vice-captain, Bumrah to...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

India, Japan, China, Germany, France, countries adopting hydrogen trains for...

Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

Step inside Ameesha Patel's luxurious South Mumbai house: M.F. Husain paintings, 300-400 expensive designer bags corner and...

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

NEET PG 2025 Result: When will NBEMS declare results? Check steps to download, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode?

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India Asia Cup 2025 squad: SKY to lead, Shubman back in T20I team as vice-captain, Bumrah to...

On Tuesday, the BCCI finally announced the much-awaited squad of Team India for the upcoming 19-match T20I tournament, Asia Cup 2025. Also, check out the list of standby players along with the main squad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

India Asia Cup 2025 squad: SKY to lead, Shubman back in T20I team as vice-captain, Bumrah to...
Asia Cup 2025 will commence on September 9

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday finally made the much-awaited announcement of the Team India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In recent days, there was a plethora of speculations around some players being included or dropped from the squad for the continental showdown. Now, the picture is crystal clear, and India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, will continue to lead the side with Shubman Gill returning in the squad as vice-captain.

 

Speculations around Jasprit Bumrah's availability were also among the hottest topics of discussion, and after the announcement of the squad, the BCCI finally ended the debate.

 

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

 

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh

 

 

Apart from this squad, BCCI has confirmed 5 standby players as well for the upcoming T20I tournament. These include Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag. On Jaiswal's exclusion from the main squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, ''Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence was unfortunate. No fault of Shreyas Iyer that he missed out. He will have to wait for his chance.''

Asia Cup 2025 complete fixtures

The 19-match T20I tournament will begin on September 9 with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match. Take a look at the complete fixtures, including group stage matches, along with the dates for the semi-final and final games.

Sept 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
Sept 10 - India vs UAE
Sept 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
Sept 12 - Pakistan vs Oman
Sept 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Sept 14 - India vs Pakistan
Sept 15 - UAE vs Oman
Sept 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
Sept 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Sept 17 - Pakistan vs UAE
Sept 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Sept 19 - India vs Oman
Sept 20 - Super Four 1
Sept 21 - Super Four 2
Sept 23 - Super Four 3
Sept 24 - Super Four 4
Sept 25 - Super Four 5
Sept 26 - Super Four 6
Sept 28 - Final

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bollywood star kids who didn’t pursue acting
From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bolly
Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as dimple queen
Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: '
MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'
Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE