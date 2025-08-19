India Asia Cup 2025 squad: SKY to lead, Shubman back in T20I team as vice-captain, Bumrah to...

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now
CRICKET
On Tuesday, the BCCI finally announced the much-awaited squad of Team India for the upcoming 19-match T20I tournament, Asia Cup 2025. Also, check out the list of standby players along with the main squad.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday finally made the much-awaited announcement of the Team India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In recent days, there was a plethora of speculations around some players being included or dropped from the squad for the continental showdown. Now, the picture is crystal clear, and India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, will continue to lead the side with Shubman Gill returning in the squad as vice-captain.
Speculations around Jasprit Bumrah's availability were also among the hottest topics of discussion, and after the announcement of the squad, the BCCI finally ended the debate.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Rinku Singh
A look at #TeamIndia's squad for #AsiaCup 2025 pic.twitter.com/3VppXYQ5SO— BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2025
Apart from this squad, BCCI has confirmed 5 standby players as well for the upcoming T20I tournament. These include Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag. On Jaiswal's exclusion from the main squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, ''Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence was unfortunate. No fault of Shreyas Iyer that he missed out. He will have to wait for his chance.''
The 19-match T20I tournament will begin on September 9 with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match. Take a look at the complete fixtures, including group stage matches, along with the dates for the semi-final and final games.
Sept 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
Sept 10 - India vs UAE
Sept 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
Sept 12 - Pakistan vs Oman
Sept 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Sept 14 - India vs Pakistan
Sept 15 - UAE vs Oman
Sept 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
Sept 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Sept 17 - Pakistan vs UAE
Sept 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Sept 19 - India vs Oman
Sept 20 - Super Four 1
Sept 21 - Super Four 2
Sept 23 - Super Four 3
Sept 24 - Super Four 4
Sept 25 - Super Four 5
Sept 26 - Super Four 6
Sept 28 - Final