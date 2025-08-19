India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Mumbai rains might delay Ajit Agarkar's press conference today, BCCI says...

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: The Senior Men's Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday to pick India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Update: The Indian team for the 2025 Asia Cup will be revealed on Tuesday, August 19. This marks the return of the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I team after a seven-month hiatus. With a complete squad available for the first time since the Sri Lanka tour last year, the strategy for the continental tournament will be closely watched. Test captain Shubman Gill, star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and pace star Mohammed Siraj face significant uncertainty regarding their positions.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be included in the squad if he is fit. However, the selectors will need to decide whether he will participate in the Asia Cup or the Test series against the West Indies.

Heavy rain in Mumbai may delay the press conference

The Senior Men's Selection Committee will meet at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday to pick India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Asia Cup.

The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference, which will be attended by the captain Suryakumar Yadav and the Chairman of the Senior Men's Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, from 1:30 pm onwards. However, due to extreme weather conditions in Mumbai the press confrence could be delayed by one entire day.



"Kindly note that the first press conference is expected to be delayed owing to weather disruptions," the BCCI told NDTV.

Who are the top contenders for the squad?

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma are likely to be the top three for the Men in Blue, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav at number 4.

Test captain Shubman Gill to be axed from Asia Cup 2025?

There are speculations that Test captain Shubman Gill could be selected in the team as the vice-captain after showing his leadership skills on the England tour.

Players like Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, and Washington Sundar are also in the selection race. Jitesh Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal are likely to be included as the backup wicketkeeper and opener, respectively, in the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025?

Right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made himself available for the tournament. He will probably lead the bowling unit along with other fast bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana.

The spinners who are likely to be picked in the squad are Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Asia Cup 2025 set to begin from September 9

The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28.

The ACC released a statement confirming the venues for all tournament fixtures. The tournament will follow the T20I format and feature eight teams: five full members of the Asian Cricket Council (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), along with the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B. Although India is the formal tournament host, a neutral venue will be provided for the opposing team for three years for competitions held in India or Pakistan, according to an agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.

During the tournament, Dubai will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi will be the home ground for eight fixtures. The tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the 14th, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.



(With ANI Inputs)