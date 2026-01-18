India announce white-ball squads for Australia tour: Pratika Rawal dropped, veteran returns after seven years

India have announced their white-ball squads for the Australia tour, with Pratika Rawal missing out on selection while Vaishnavi and Kamalini earn call-ups. The squad update reflects a strategic reshuffle as India fine-tune combinations ahead of a crucial overseas series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squads for the ODI and T20I series for the upcoming tour of Australia on Saturday, January 18. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team in both limited-overs formats, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy, as the tour kicks off on February 15.

Young talents Vaishnavi Sharma and Gunalan Kamalini have received their first ODI call-ups, while Shreyanka Patil and Bharti Fulmali are making a return to the T20I side. This series marks India's first appearance in the ODI format since their triumph in the Women's World Cup in 2025. Pratika Rawal, who had to cut her Women's World Cup journey short due to an injury, has not been included in either the ODI or T20I squads, likely due to her ongoing recovery.

Kashvee Gautam is back in the ODI team for the first time since last year. In contrast, Radha Yadav and Uma Chetry, who were part of India's successful Women's World Cup campaign, have been excluded from the ODI lineup. Radha is also absent from the T20I squad for the Australian tour.

The T20I squad has seen the return of Shreyanka Patil and Bharti Fulmali. Fulmali, who last played in a T20I back in 2019, is making a comeback to the national team.

Patil, meanwhile, will be participating in the T20I format for the first time since the Women's T20 World Cup in 2024. The 23-year-old has returned to the sport after a significant injury layoff and has been performing well in the current Women's Premier League (WPL). Arundhati Reddy, who was part of the Women's World Cup-winning team, retains her spot in the T20I squad.

The India women's tour of Australia will commence with a three-match T20I series starting on February 15. This will be followed by three ODIs beginning on February 24. Additionally, India will play a Test match, with the squad details to be announced later, according to the BCCI.

India’s ODI squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol

India’s T20I squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

