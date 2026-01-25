India and Pakistan to clash in U19 World Cup 2026 super six stage amid rising cricketing tensions

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six stage as the arch-rivals renew their fierce cricketing battle. With high stakes, rising tensions, and knockout implications, the blockbuster encounter promises drama, pressure, and massive fan attention worldwide.

India and Pakistan are gearing up to clash for the first time in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, taking place in Zimbabwe and Namibia. India continued their winning streak by defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match in Bulawayo on Saturday. With victories in all three of their initial games in the tournament, India has firmly secured the top position in the group B standings, advancing to the Super Six stage with ease. Bangladesh and New Zealand also progressed, while the USA was eliminated after the first round. The Indian team, led by Ayush Mhatre, will begin their Super Six stage journey with a match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

However, the spotlight will be on their second game against their long-time rivals Pakistan at the same venue after a brief break on Sunday, February 1. Pakistan has had a mixed bag of performances in the tournament thus far but managed to qualify for the next round with two wins out of three games, finishing second behind England in group C. Their recent commanding victory over Zimbabwe sparked controversy, as their slow pace during the run chase led to Scotland's elimination from the tournament.

Regarding the India vs Pakistan match, this highly anticipated encounter will unfold against the backdrop of rising political and cricketing tensions between the two nations. The Pakistan Cricket Board recently issued a warning about potentially withdrawing from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka. Amid the turmoil involving the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC, the PCB has been vocal in expressing their position against India.

The two teams have met three times in the Asia Cup 2025 amidst heightened tensions following the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor. The tournament was marred by unfortunate incidents before India ultimately claimed the title with a win over Pakistan in the final. This fierce rivalry has also extended to junior-level cricket.

Recently, they met in the Under-19 Asia Cup final held in Dubai on December 21 of last year, where Pakistan triumphed, securing victory by a margin of 191 runs.

Squads

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Aaron George, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq

