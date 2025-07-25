India and Pakistan to be in same group of Asia Cup 2025? Know possible date, venue and more

There have been many speculations about India participating in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Now, some media reports suggest that India and Pakistan might be placed in the same group, and if this happens, the two teams will face each other at least once in the tournament.

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the arch-rivals India vs Pakistan match might be possible soon. Yes, you read it right! India and Pakistan might lock horns in the next edition of the Asia Cup, as both teams are reportedly to be included in the same group. As per a report by India Today, a BCCI official participated virtually in the annual general meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held in Dhaka on Thursday.

''BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi will meet in a few days to finalise the venues and schedule of matches in the tournament,'' India Today reported, quoting a source.

Devjit Saikia, BCCI secretary told CNN News18, ''An announcement will be made in a few days regarding the Cricket Asia Cup. Vice-president Rajiv Shukla ji attended the ICC meeting, he will inform other members.'' As per a report by News18, a source said that Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted by India in UAE. ''The BCCI will host the Asia Cup in the UAE. The Indian team will play all its matches in Dubai. The schedule is currently under discussion,'' News 18 reported, quoting a source.

More deets about Asia Cup 2025

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is expected to be held between September 5 and 21. It will be played in T20 format, and a total of eight teams will be participating in the tournament, including India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Hong Kong, Oman, and Pakistan.

Eight teams will be divided into two groups of 4 each, and India and Pakistan will reportedly be in the same group. If the report turns out to be true, then the two teams will play at least one game in the tournament.

For those unversed, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for over a decade now. However, th two teams have played each other in the ICC tournaments, including the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025.