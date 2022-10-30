'India and Pakistan avoiding rain this World Cup': Wasim Jaffer's epic meme wins the internet

Wasim Jaffer

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was expected to be a thriller as a couple of underdog teams had made their way to the Super 12 and had put up some brilliant performances. But things did not go as planned for either the players or the fans of a few teams as this year’s event witnessed multiple games being washed out due to the Australian weather conditions.

READ: IND vs SA: Indian boyfriend, South African girlfriend arrive for epic clash, video goes viral

So far in the tournament, plenty of matches have been affected by rain, and three crucial fixtures were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Wasim Jaffer, former India cricketer, was of the opinion that though the ICC can not do much about this, the Australian board could have decided on different venues for the games scheduled at MCG and Hobart, where there usually is heavy rain at this time of the year.

Wasim Jaffer also shared a hilarious meme in which he pointed out on how India and Pakistan are saving themselves from rail interrupted games. Check out the hilarious meme below.

“Melbourne and Hobart have rains this time of the year, and the weather is too cold because we have seen how players cover themselves with warm clothes in the dugout. So the games that were scheduled at Hobart and Melbourne could have probably been shifted to other venues, maybe Brisbane or Adelaide where there aren’t many signs of rain. But World Cups are announced a lot earlier.”

READ: Bangladesh moves up in the points table after win against Zimbabwe, check where does India-Pakistan stand in group B

“So you can’t obviously change it at the last minute because there are other programs going around throughout the year. I don’t think ICC could have done that. The ICC events are announced well in advance. The Australian board could have scheduled all these games in Brisbane or maybe Adelaide so we would have had a full game because in ICC events, you don’t want the games to be washed out or the teams not playing,” he added.