India-Afghanistan T20I series likely to be rescheduled; ACB proposes new dates, BCCI decision awaited

The India-Afghanistan T20I series is likely to be rescheduled after the Afghanistan Cricket Board proposed September 11, 13 and 14 as new dates. The final call rests with the BCCI, with both boards expected to confirm the revised schedule after discussions.

The dates for the upcoming three-match T20 International series between Afghanistan and India could shift from the original schedule. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are still talking things through, but nothing’s set in stone yet.

The matches were first slotted for 13, 15, and 17 September, but now the ACB has asked BCCI to move them to 11, 13, and 14 September. The Afghan side wants to avoid clashes with major cultural events in India, hoping the new dates will attract more fans to the stadium and boost TV viewership.

This request comes straight from the ACB’s stakeholders, who think a reschedule makes sense for everyone involved. All three matches will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi—remarkable because it’s the first time Afghanistan will host a bilateral series against India on Indian soil.

It looks like BCCI is likely to give the green light. People involved say there’s a good chance the Indian board will agree, especially with the calendar opening up: the Test series against Sri Lanka wraps on August 27, and the Asian Games don’t start until September 24, leaving the team with a comfortable gap.

So far, neither the BCCI nor the ACB has made anything official. Even the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), which manages Arun Jaitley Stadium, says they haven’t heard about any confirmed changes.

Just to put things in perspective, India and Afghanistan have faced each other in all formats recently. Back in June, India hosted Afghanistan for a Test and a three-match ODI series. With this upcoming T20 series, they’ll have completed the set: Tests, ODIs, and now T20Is. As BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia said when he announced the previous dates, this series will see the two teams compete across the board.

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