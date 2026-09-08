India-Afghanistan T20I promo sparks map row: What is the controversy?

A T20I series promo shared by the Afghanistan Cricket Board has suddenly sparked a map controversy after Pakistan reportedly objected to how PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan were depicted in the clip.

A promo released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) ahead of its T20I series against India has sparked controversy on social media. Yes, you read it right! Soon after the promo was shared by ACB on its official social media handles, several netizens from Pakistan were triggered as they objected to the map used in the clip, which shows Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan as part of India.

Reportedly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also raised concerns over the map with Pakistan's Foreign Office and is considering taking the issue to an international platform.

Meanwhile, ACB also shared

See the viral promo

A series the nation has been eagerly awaiting.



A series that will once again bring together two nations with deep-rooted history, culture, and a shared passion for the game.



These are more than just matches. They are encounters of passion, excitement, and significance,… pic.twitter.com/Q8h7MYX1yf — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 6, 2026

Meanwhile, along with the promotional video, ACB shared a heartfelt message, building excitement around the 3-match bilateral series. ''A series the nation has been eagerly awaiting. A series that will once again bring together two nations with deep-rooted history, culture, and a shared passion for the game. These are more than just matches. They are encounters of passion, excitement, and significance, where AfghanAtalan will take the field, carrying the hopes and pride of millions back home,'' ACB wrote along with the promo.

What does the map actually show?

In the 40th second of the promo, the disputed region appears to fall within the highlighted Indian outline; however, after one second, as the graphic pulls away, that line becomes less visible, and the region appears outside the main outline.

This has led to different interpretations of the clip by social media users. Some Indians also objected to the video and asked ACB to 'rectify' the 'mistake'. One user wrote, ''Very beautiful video. But request you to kindly use correct map of my country. Kashmir is an integral part of India and its not a disputed territory. We love you so much, but love for my nation is bigger. Please rectify the mistake.''

On the other hand, Pakistani social media users objected to showing PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan as part of India.

AFG vs IND T20I series: Fixtures, venues, date and time

1st T20I (Sept 13) - AFG vs IND, Arun Jaitley Stadium, 7 PM IST

2nd T20I (Sept 15) - AFG vs IND, Arun Jaitley Stadium, 7 PM IST

3rd T20I (Sept 17) - AFG vs IND, Arun Jaitley Stadium, 7 PM IST