India achieve huge feat, become No. 1 across formats after displacing Australia in Tests

India secured the No.1 ranking in ODIs last month after they swept New Zealand 3-0 in a dominant home series, following a clean sweep of Sri Lanka 3-0.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Team India (File Photo)

Team India achieved the number one ranking across all formats on Wednesday, after they dethroned Australia to take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. India, who had already been the top-ranked team in T20Is and ODIs, surged ahead of Australia to become the number one Test side following their impressive victory by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. India currently holds 115 rating points, followed by Australia with 111, England with 106, and New Zealand with 100.

This is the first time India has achieved the top ranking in all formats simultaneously, a remarkable feat accomplished under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, making him the first-ever Indian captain to achieve this. 

India secured the No.1 ranking in ODIs last month after they swept New Zealand 3-0 in a dominant home series, following a clean sweep of Sri Lanka 3-0. This is a remarkable achievement for India and a testament to the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

