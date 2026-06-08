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India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming: When and where to watch ODI tri series 2026 match 1 on TV and online?

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India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming: When and where to watch ODI tri series 2026 match 1 on TV and online?

India A begin their ODI Tri-Series 2026 campaign against Sri Lanka A in the tournament opener. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming and TV broadcast details, match timing, venue, squads and where to watch the action live online and on television.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming: When and where to watch ODI tri series 2026 match 1 on TV and online?
Courtesy: X
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The Talent TV Cup ODI Tri-Series 2026 kicks off Tuesday at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, with India A taking on hosts Sri Lanka A. Tilak Varma leads India A, and right now, they look like the team everyone wants to beat—full of firepower and experience from the domestic circuit.

The setup is simple: a double round-robin decides who plays the final on June 21. Both sides want to start strong, and there’s a real sense this is more than just another series—players know every performance is an audition for a spot in the senior team.

This tournament’s got plenty of storylines, but the key battle is clear: India’s hard-hitting batsmen against Sri Lanka A’s mix of internationals like Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama. It’s experience versus raw firepower, and you can bet neither side will hold back.

Then, there’s 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—arguably the most exciting name in cricket right now. After a jaw-dropping IPL 2026 with Rajasthan Royals, where he took home both the Orange Cap and MVP (racking up 776 runs at a ridiculous 237.3 strike rate), all eyes are on him. Fans can’t stop talking about his U19 World Cup final showing either—a 175 off 80 balls against England that turned heads everywhere. In fact, his presence has pushed broadcasters to air the series live, just to catch what he’ll do next.

People are watching closely to see if Sooryavanshi can keep this momentum going against quality opposition and prove he belongs at the top. Every run, every shot—he’s not just playing cricket, he’s making his case for a senior India call-up.

But India A isn’t just about Sooryavanshi. Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Kumar Kushagra bring depth behind the stumps and add punch in both top and lower order. The all-rounders—Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni—give Varma plenty of options, so he can mix and match the lineup without compromising firepower or bowling variety.

On the bowling side, Yash Thakur and Anshul Kamboj have the job of taking out Sri Lanka’s top order and keeping things tight at the death. Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, and Vipraj Nigam are all set to control the game in the middle overs. If India A clicks, this could be quite a show.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match will be played?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A match will be played on June 09, Tuesday and has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A match will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. SonyLiv mobile app and website will provide the live streaming of the match.

Also read| Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: IND vs PAK blockbuster to ignite Edgbaston; check full fixtures, venues and match timings

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