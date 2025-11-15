FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

India A take on Pakistan A in a high-voltage Asia Cup Rising Stars clash, and fans are eager to catch every moment of the action. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the IND vs PAK match live on TV and online, including streaming and broadcast details.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 10:23 PM IST

India A (IND A) is set to face Pakistan A (PAK A) in Match 6 of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, November 16. The team, led by Jitesh Sharma, began their season with a commanding 148-run victory over the UAE. Choosing to bat first, the Men in Blue scored 297/4 in their 20 overs, bolstered by impressive performances from Vaibhav Suryavanshi (144) and Jitesh (83*). In response, the UAE's Sohaib Khan was the only batter to show resilience, as the team managed just 149/7.

Conversely, Pakistan A faced Oman in their opening match, securing a tight 40-run victory after setting a solid total of 220 in their first innings. Under the leadership of Irfan Khan, the team successfully limited the opposition to 180, marking their first win of the season with an outstanding bowling effort.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India A's opener, will be brimming with confidence following his match-winning century against the UAE. The left-handed batsman will aim to let his bat do the talking once more against their fierce rivals, Pakistan. Suryavanshi is expected to provide his team with a strong start.

On the Pakistan A side, pacer Ubaid Shah took three wickets in the tournament opener against Oman. Following his impressive performance in the previous match, the right-arm seamer will be tasked with the responsibility of taking wickets at regular intervals to help position his team favorably.

Match Details

India A vs Pakistan A, 6th Match, Group B

Date & Time: November 16, 5:30 PM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live streaming of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 cricket matches on the Sony LIV app and website. In India, the Rising Stars Asia Cup will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels. Additionally, regional broadcasts will be accessible on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4.

 

Predicted playing XIs

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Also read| How MS Dhoni helped Ravindra Jadeja navigate his CSK departure before IPL 2026

