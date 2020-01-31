India A vs New Zealand A: WATCH how short-leg fielder's shin pad led to Hanuma Vihari's freak dismissal

India's Test batsman Hanuma Vihari may be known to hit proper sweep shots, but he never knew it would lead to his dismissal.

While, a dismissal on your favourite shot can hurt, but what hurts more is that it was not even a proper wicket and just bad luck.

In the match between India A and New Zealand A, Vihari's sweep shot at the Hagley Oval became the topic of discussion - not because it was an excellent shot but how the sweep led to him walking back to the pavilion.

On Thursday, Vihari’s dismissal came after the ball hit the short-leg fielder's shin pad.

After getting to his half-century, the India A skipper Vihari, looked for some quick runs. The right-hander brought out his sweep shot and also made a good connection, however, the ball hit the shin pad of Rachin Ravindra, who was positioned at a slightly deep forward short-leg than usual.

The ball ricocheted off Ravindra’s pads and went towards wicket-keeper Dane Cleaver, who took a good catch diving forward.

Vihari did not even realize that he was actually out and had to walk back after scoring 51 off 79 balls.

WATCH:

India A were all out for 216 in the first innings and New Zealand A responded by reaching 105 for two at the close of play. They reduced the deficit to 111 runs with plenty of wickets in hand.

Off-spinner Cole McConchie (3/33) was the second most successful home bowler behind medium-pacer Michael Rae (4/54). It was McConchie who dismissed Vihari in a bizarre manner.

As on Day 2, the Kiwi A side are leading by 58 runs.