India A vs New Zealand A: Sanju Samson comes out to bat to rapturous crowd in the home of CSK, watch

Sanju Samson comes out to bat, crowd goes berserk

Sanju Samson-led India A defeated New Zealand A in the first unofficial ODI between the two teams at the Chepauk Stadium on Thursday. The hosts won by 7 wickets as skipper Sanju Samson put the finishing touch on a memorable win as India A took a 1-0 lead in the series.

This, after, the India A skipper came out to bat only to see the crowd going berserk at his sight. Plenty of videos surfaced on the internet which showed the crowd chanting 'Sanju, Sanju' as he made his way to the centre.

He thoroughly entertained the crowd and even smashed a six on the third ball that he faced after coming out to bat. Similarly, India A skipper finished the job with half a dozen runs.

Samson walked out to bat in the 21st over of the innings, and within no time, the video of him receiving rapturous applause started to go viral.

pic.twitter.com/qyDdJfSrq3 — tj nidhin kuriakose (@TamsterzTJ) September 22, 2022

The India A skipper scored 29 off 32 balls, including a boundary and three sixes.

Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Sen combined to lethal effect as they contributed 7 wickets between them at the home of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The visitors were reduced to 27/5 courtesy of a lethal opening spell for India A, however, the Kiwis posted a total of 167 courtesy of Michael Rippon's 61-run inning.

That wasn't to be enough as the home side reached the required total in 32 overs.