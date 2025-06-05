India A and England Lions played an exciting first unofficial Test match that ended in a tie. Both teams scored heavily, with India's Karun Nair hitting a remarkable double century, while three batsmen from England also scored hundreds.

India-A is gearing up for another exciting showdown as they face off against the England Lions in the second unofficial Test. The match kicks off on Friday, June 6, in Northampton, with Abhimanyu Easwaran once again taking the lead for the team.

Now, all eyes are on the second and final unofficial Test, where India-A will be aiming to secure the series. There will be a few changes in the playing XI, as skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will be sitting this one out, but KL Rahul is expected to make an appearance.

Live Streaming Details

Where is the India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test being held?

The second unofficial Test between IND-A vs ENG-L would be held at County Ground, Northampton.

When is the India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test?

The 2nd unofficial Test between IND-A vs ENG-L would begin from Friday, June 6.

What time does the India A vs England Lions match start?

The 2nd unofficial Test between IND-A vs ENG-L would begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the online live stream of the India A vs England Lions match on mobile in India?

The 2nd unofficial Test between IND-A vs ENG-L would be livestreamed on the ECB website and app.

