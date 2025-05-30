India A is set to face off against the England Lions in their first unofficial Test match, kicking off this Friday in Canterbury.

As the IPL heats up, a different kind of cricket unfolds in Canterbury, England as India A captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran takes on the England Lions in the first of two unofficial Tests. This match isn’t just a warm-up for India’s main Test tour kicking off on June 20; it’s also a crucial opportunity for several players to showcase their skills and vie for a spot in the senior team.

The excitement surrounding this fixture is electric, especially with standout players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy honing their skills with the Dukes ball in preparation for the upcoming five-match Pataudi Trophy. The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, in Kent is set to be the stage for a showdown of aspirations, as young talents from both sides aim to make their mark in the challenging early summer conditions.

With the future of Test cricket in India at stake, this match holds significant weight. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran will be looking to lead by example, and the presence of IPL stars like Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad adds a dynamic mix of power and finesse to the team. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Karun Nair, both eager to prove themselves again, will feel the pressure to deliver.

On the flip side, the England Lions boast an exciting blend of youth and experience. Captain James Rew, fresh off a scoring spree in the County Championship, is eager to keep that momentum going. The return of Chris Woakes adds a touch of seasoned expertise to the squad, while the young prodigy Rocky Flintoff aims to shine under the shadow of his legendary father, Andrew Flintoff. Keep an eye on Test spinner Rehan Ahmed, as the Lions look to challenge India A with their skill and variety.

Match Details

England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test

Date: Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM Local Time

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, Kent, United Kingdom

Live Streaming Details

If you're in India, there won't be any live telecast on TV. But don't worry! You can catch the action online through the ECB Website or the ECB App. For those in England, you can also tune in via the ECB Website and App at 11:00 AM local time. And for everyone else around the world, the ECB YouTube Channel has got you covered.

Squads

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shardul Thakur, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan.

England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, James Rew(w/c), Jordan Cox, Ajeet Dale, Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Rocky Flintoff, Zaman Akhter, Henry Crocombe, Max Holden.

