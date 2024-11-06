The spotlight will also be on KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, who are set to join the squad for the second unofficial Test.

India A and Australia A are set to face off in the second unofficial Test of their two-match series starting on Thursday. After a decisive victory for Australia A in the first game in Mackay, marred by a controversial ball-changing incident, Ruturaj Gaikwad's team is eager to redeem themselves at the iconic MCG.

Australia A's captain, Nathan McSweeney, who played a pivotal role in their impressive 224-run chase in the previous game, will be under scrutiny as he vies for a spot in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The spotlight will also be on KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, who are set to join the squad for the second unofficial Test. Rahul, who featured in only one Test match during India's recent series loss to New Zealand, will be looking to make a strong impression. Jurel, who was sidelined for all three matches in the same series, will be eager to showcase his talent on the field.

Live Streaming Details

The second unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The match will commence at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday, November 6, and is set to run until November 10. Viewers in India can catch all the action live on the Cricket Australia website and app, with live telecast available on Star Sports 1 channel.

Squads

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel.

Australia A: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster.

