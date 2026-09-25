FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak wants law against actors like Akshaye Khanna to prevent last-minute exits: 'It affects so many livelihoods'

Drishyam 3 director wants law against actors like Akshaye Khanna

AAFT Online's Fashion Design Diploma Reflects How India's Fashion Careers Are Evolving

AAFT Online's Fashion Design Diploma Reflects How India's Fashion Careers Are Ev

Real Kashmir Football Club earns Best Drama nomination at International Emmy Awards 2026

Real Kashmir Football Club nominated for Best Drama at International Emmy Awards

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

India-A beat Australia-A by 162 runs in 1st unofficial Test; Kumar Kushagra stars with 113, Shams Mulani takes 7 wickets

India-A secured a commanding 162-run victory over Australia-A in the Puducherry Unofficial Test with Kumar Kushagra’s impressive 113-run knock earning him Player of the Match honours. Shams Mulani starred with the ball claiming seven wickets as India-A wrapped up a comprehensive win.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

India-A beat Australia-A by 162 runs in 1st unofficial Test; Kumar Kushagra stars with 113, Shams Mulani takes 7 wickets
India A beat Australia A by 162 runs in first four-day game in Puducherry. (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India A ran away with a solid win over Australia A in their unofficial Test, sealing victory by a massive 162 runs. The match, held in Puducherry saw Australia A chasing 363 but collapsing for only 200. It was a clinical performance from India’s next-gen squad who controlled the game right from the opening day.

India A piled up 334 runs in their first innings showing real grit at the crease. Sai Sudharsan played with calm confidence registering 57 while Kumar Kushagra steadied the ship with a well-made 82 before retiring hurt. Tanush Kotian stayed unbeaten on 68 by stumps and India finished day one in a strong position at 257 for 5. Australia's bowlers looked a bit out of ideas though Corey Rocchiccioli managed to claim three wickets and keep his team in the contest.

The second day tilted the game firmly in India’s favor. Australia A really struggled with the bat and got bundled out for just 171 inside 56 overs. India A’s bowlers kept things tight and turned the screws, building a 163-run lead and making life uncomfortable for the Australians.

In their second turn at bat, India A put up a fighting 199 — not a huge score but with a sizeable lead already it was more than enough. The Australian attack looking for quick wickets couldn’t fully break India’s resistance. By the close of the third day Australia A had started their chase but had already lost two wickets for 55 runs — a sign of the pressure they were under.

The final chapter was all about India A’s bowlers. They came out with purpose exploiting the conditions and consistently striking at the Australian lineup. Australia A never really got going and crashed to 200 all out well short of the target.

There’s no doubt this result sends a clear message: India’s pipeline of cricketing talent is as strong as ever. Players like Sudharsan, Kushagra and Kotian used the platform to show what they’re made of, delivering under pressure and putting on a professional display. For Australia A it's a wake-up call and a reminder that subcontinent tours demand adaptation and resilience. The defeat also exposes some work their batting unit needs to do under testing conditions.

Also read| Asian Games 2026: India Women storm into hockey semi-finals with 3-1 win over Japan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What went wrong with India-Turkey ties under PM Modi? Turkey backs Pakistan on Kashmir at UNGA 2026
What went wrong with India-Turkey ties under PM Modi? Turkey backs Pakistan
After Kalki 2898 AD wins two National Film Awards, Nag Ashwin shares big update on sequel: 'Definitely going to be...'
After Kalki 2898 AD wins two National Awards, Nag Ashwin shares update on sequel
Drunkards flying Air India planes? One more pilot fails alcohol test, suspended
Drunkards flying Air India planes? One more pilot fails alcohol test
'Not Linked To Controversy': ECI postpones CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s 2 outreach events in UP
ECI postpones CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s 2 outreach events in UP
Asian Games 2026: Nepal stun Afghanistan by 5 wickets in low-scoring thriller
Asian Games 2026: Nepal stun Afghanistan by 5 wickets in low-scoring thriller
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement