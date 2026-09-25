India-A beat Australia-A by 162 runs in 1st unofficial Test; Kumar Kushagra stars with 113, Shams Mulani takes 7 wickets

India-A secured a commanding 162-run victory over Australia-A in the Puducherry Unofficial Test with Kumar Kushagra’s impressive 113-run knock earning him Player of the Match honours. Shams Mulani starred with the ball claiming seven wickets as India-A wrapped up a comprehensive win.

India A ran away with a solid win over Australia A in their unofficial Test, sealing victory by a massive 162 runs. The match, held in Puducherry saw Australia A chasing 363 but collapsing for only 200. It was a clinical performance from India’s next-gen squad who controlled the game right from the opening day.

India A piled up 334 runs in their first innings showing real grit at the crease. Sai Sudharsan played with calm confidence registering 57 while Kumar Kushagra steadied the ship with a well-made 82 before retiring hurt. Tanush Kotian stayed unbeaten on 68 by stumps and India finished day one in a strong position at 257 for 5. Australia's bowlers looked a bit out of ideas though Corey Rocchiccioli managed to claim three wickets and keep his team in the contest.

The second day tilted the game firmly in India’s favor. Australia A really struggled with the bat and got bundled out for just 171 inside 56 overs. India A’s bowlers kept things tight and turned the screws, building a 163-run lead and making life uncomfortable for the Australians.

In their second turn at bat, India A put up a fighting 199 — not a huge score but with a sizeable lead already it was more than enough. The Australian attack looking for quick wickets couldn’t fully break India’s resistance. By the close of the third day Australia A had started their chase but had already lost two wickets for 55 runs — a sign of the pressure they were under.

The final chapter was all about India A’s bowlers. They came out with purpose exploiting the conditions and consistently striking at the Australian lineup. Australia A never really got going and crashed to 200 all out well short of the target.

There’s no doubt this result sends a clear message: India’s pipeline of cricketing talent is as strong as ever. Players like Sudharsan, Kushagra and Kotian used the platform to show what they’re made of, delivering under pressure and putting on a professional display. For Australia A it's a wake-up call and a reminder that subcontinent tours demand adaptation and resilience. The defeat also exposes some work their batting unit needs to do under testing conditions.

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