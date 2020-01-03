India 16-0 Sri Lanka: Can Islanders' horror run in bilateral series come to an end?

India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20I series from January 5.

While Sri Lanka squad has arrived in Guwahati, Virat Kohli's men will reach the city by Friday morning.

For the Men in Blue, the series will be a preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia.

As far as stats go, Sri Lanka's records against India over the last 12 years are anything but ordinary.

The islanders have not won a bilateral series against India (across all the three formats) since August 2008 - bascially since Virat Kohli made his international debut.

In 59 matches played between the two nations across all tournaments, India have managed 44 wins while losing only 10 matches.

Some of the defeats have come at major tournaments, including the T20 World Cup final in 2014 and a Champions Trophy in 2017.

The last time Sri Lanka defeated India in a bilateral series was in August 2008.

The Anil Kumble-led visiting side had lost a 3-match series in the island nation.

When it comes to Test series, India have won 4 while Sri Lanka have managed a draw in a series. In ODIs, India have won 7 out of 7.