CRICKET

Independence Day Special: 5 active Indian cricketers who have high-rank government jobs

Several Indian cricketers, including Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal, hold a high rank government job, for their contribution to the Indian cricket.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Independence Day Special: 5 active Indian cricketers who have high-rank government jobs
List of active Indian cricketers with high-ranking government jobs

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricketers, who make their country proud with their performances, often get rewarded with cash prizes and other rewards. But there are a few who are conferred with high ranks in several government departments, be it a high military rank or an important position in civil services. On the special occasion of the 79th Independence Day, let us take a look at those active Indian cricketers who hold a high-ranking position in government agencies. 

Mohammed Siraj

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana in 2024. He took charge in October in the presence of the DGP of the state, Mr Jitender, and other senior officials.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, aka Yuzi, is an Income Tax Officer in the state of Haryana. He was appointed to the position in 2018 on a sports quota basis after he returned from a tour of South Africa.

 

KL Rahul

 

Indian batter KL Rahul holds a government job with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an assistant manager. He was appointed to the position in 2018 through the sports quota.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KL Rahul (@klrahul)

 

Deepti Sharma

 

All-rounder of the Indian women's cricket team, Deepti Sharma, holds the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Uttar Pradesh. She was given the government earlier this year for her contribution to Indian cricket.

Umesh Yadav

 

The fast bowler also holds the post of assistant manager in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), just like KL Rahul. However, his appointment came one year before KL in 2017.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Umesh Yaadav (@umeshyaadav)

