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Independence Day 2026: Why India’s crushing Test defeat in Galle 11 years ago still rankles

Independence Day 2026 revisits a painful chapter in Indian cricket history. On August 15, 2015, India suffered a heartbreaking Test defeat against Sri Lanka in Galle turning the national celebration into a disappointing day for Indian cricket fans.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Independence Day 2026: Why India’s crushing Test defeat in Galle 11 years ago still rankles
Courtesy: X/ICC
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Today marks India’s 80th Independence Day—a milestone that always stirs up pride but this year it comes with an extra spark for cricket fans. India kicks off its Test series against Sri Lanka returning to the island nation for a red-ball contest after almost ten years. Still, there’s a shadow hanging over this particular day in Sri Lanka. For Indian cricket, August 15 in Galle is hard to forget—and not in a good way.

Rewind to 2015

It was India’s 69th Independence Day, and the team faced Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first Test in Galle. India, with Virat Kohli freshly at the helm in the longest format, started the day at 23 for 1, needing 152 runs to go up 1-0 in the three-match series.

Up to that point, the game felt like a rollercoaster. Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal scored fifties for the hosts, but Ravichandran Ashwin’s six-wicket haul wrapped Sri Lanka up for 183. India replied with hundreds from Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli, piling on 375 and holding a hefty 192-run lead. In Sri Lanka’s next innings, it was Chandimal’s gritty 162 that pulled them from 95 for 5 to 367, flipping the match on its head. India, with two full days left, needed what looked like a straightforward chase. But cricket has its own script.

What India got on Independence Day was a nightmare. The batting lineup—full of heavyweights like Kohli, Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Ajinkya Rahane—simply collapsed. Rangana Herath ran riot, taking seven wickets for just 48 runs. India crumbled for 112. Sri Lanka stole the win by 63 runs and put themselves 1-0 up in the series. Not the way you want to celebrate the nation’s biggest day.

But that match changed something. India bounced back hard, taking the next two Tests to win the series 2-1. In 2017, under Kohli again, they returned to Sri Lanka and swept the series 3-0. After that, Sri Lanka toured India and lost 1-0, then again fell 2-0 in 2022. Since that slip in Galle, India has racked up five consecutive Test wins in Sri Lanka—all under Kohli’s captaincy.

This year, things look a little different. Shubman Gill leads the team now. The familiar names—Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin—are gone. Only KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja remain from the 2017 squad. India hasn’t lost a Test series to Sri Lanka since 2008. The question hangs in the air: can Sri Lanka finally break India’s streak on their own turf, or will India’s dominance continue? We’ll have our answer by August 27.

Also read| 'Love your country so much': Kevin Pietersen extends Independence Day wishes to India with heartfelt message

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