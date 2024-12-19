Richa Ghosh made an impressive half-century in just 18 balls, setting a new record for India in Women's T20Is. India also achieved their highest team total in the match.

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh shone as India triumphed over West Indies by 60 runs in the third Women’s T20I in Navi Mumbai on December 19, securing the series 2-1. This victory marked India's first T20I series win at home in five years, with their last triumph dating back to September 2019 against South Africa led by Sune Luus.

Mandhana achieved a hat-trick of T20I fifties, followed by Richa Ghosh's impressive display of the joint-fastest fifty in Women’s T20Is off just 18 balls, contributing to India's highest team total of 217 for four. Notable players like Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine have also achieved T20I fifties off 18 balls. Following a stellar batting performance, India's bowlers rose to the occasion to secure the victory.

India faced an early setback with the loss of Uma Chetry's wicket, but Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues built a solid foundation with a 98-run partnership. Despite Jemimah's dismissal by Afy Fletcher after scoring 39 off 28, Mandhana continued her impressive form to reach her 30th fifty off 27 balls, ultimately finishing with 77 off 47 balls, including 13 fours and a six.

Chasing a daunting target of 218, West Indies faced an uphill battle. Qiana Joseph, who had performed well in the previous games, struggled to score 11 runs off 13 balls before being dismissed by Sajeevan Sajana. Despite promising starts from Hayley Matthews and Dottin, who scored 22 and 25 respectively, they failed to capitalize on their innings. Shemaine Campbell showed some resistance with a 17-run knock before being removed by Deepti Sharma.

Chinelle Henry displayed an impressive performance by aggressively taking on the opposition bowlers. Renuka Singh successfully dismissed the batter after she scored 43 runs off 16 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Following Henry's departure, it was inevitable that India would secure the victory, as West Indies concluded their innings at 157 for nine.

