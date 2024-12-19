In the series decider against the West Indies, Smriti Mandhana showcased her exceptional batting skills by scoring 77 runs off 47 balls.

Smriti Mandhana achieved another milestone in her illustrious career on Thursday by becoming the player with the most 50+ scores in women's T20Is. The Indian opener showcased her exceptional form by scoring her third consecutive half-century of the series against West Indies at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, marking the 30th half-century of her career. This remarkable achievement surpassed the record held by New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has 28 half-centuries and one century in the format.

Mandhana reached this milestone with a boundary over midwicket, completing a 27-ball half-century. During her innings, she displayed her dominance by hitting three consecutive fours in Chinelle Henry's over, followed by four boundaries in Deandra Dottin's over, including a six, showcasing her exceptional batting skills.

In the first T20I, Mandhana scored 54 runs and she continued her impressive performance with another 54-run knock in the following match, despite being on the losing side. However, it was in the series decider that the young cricketer truly showcased her talent and skill. Mandhana demonstrated why she is considered one of the best in the business by forming a formidable partnership of 98 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues, who contributed 39 runs off 28 balls.

Throughout the series against West Indies, Mandhana also surpassed Harmanpreet Kaur to become India's highest run-scorer in women's T20Is and the second-highest overall, behind Bates. Mandhana took the lead in Harmanpreet's absence, who did not play in the second and third matches of the series.

Notably, Mandhana recently made history in women's ODI cricket by scoring a century in the third match of the series against Australia in Perth. This marked her fourth ODI century of the year, making her the first batter to achieve this feat in women's ODIs. Additionally, she surpassed Mithali Raj for the most centuries by an Indian in the 50-over format, solidifying her status as one of the top batters in women's cricket.

