IND W vs WI W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies live in India

The 10th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will be between West Indies Women and the Indian Women on Saturday. While the Windies are playing astonishing cricket in the tournament as they beat tournament favourites New Zealand and England by 3 runs and 7 runs respectively, India Women on the other hand started off well with an emphatic win over arch-rivals Pakistan but were completely outplayed by hosts New Zealand in their following game by 62 runs.

West Indies saw both their games taking a moment of magic to turn things in their favour and they were both provided by Deandra Dottin. Despite them getting par totals on the board, the bowlers also stood up to the occasion. West Indies and Australia are the only two teams so far to have played 2 games and won them both.

India, on the other hand, had a complete disaster against New Zealand, but the silver lining came in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur regaining her lost form. While she got going again and managed to score a fifty, Pooja Vastrakar put in another impactful performance and put in an incredible display of death-bowling to bag 4 wickets.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs West Indies Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be played on March 12 (Saturday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

West Indies women: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimond, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.