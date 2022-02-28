IND W vs WI W, ICC Women's World Cup warm-up match: Date, time, live streaming for India women vs West Indies women

Team India will be taking on West Indies Women in the sixth warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. The main event is all set to take place on March 4.

Talking about both teams' performances in the warm-up, West Indies did not have the best of starts as they lost to Australia. Bowling first, the West Indies restricted Australia to 257-7 in 50 overs.

Stafanie Taylor went on to pick three wickets while Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed also chipped in with two wickets apiece. However, the Windies side only managed 169 in response, with Taylor top-scoring with 66.

As for India, they, on the other hand, beat South Africa in their first warm-up game. Asked to bat first, India scored 244, thanks to a brilliant 103 from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's 53. They then went on to restrict South Africa to 242, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad picking up four wickets.

India Women vs West Indies Women – ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details

The match begins at 01:30 AM IST and will take place at MainPower Oval, Rangiora on Tuesday, March 01. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India Women: Taniya Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser.