IND W vs WI W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs West Indies match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

India is all set to play its third game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 against the West Indies on Saturday, March 12. The Mithali Raj-led Team India will be coming into this game on the back of 62 runs thrashing by the hands of host New Zealand.

The Women in Blue will be desperate to win this fixture especially after they had started the World Cup campaign on a positive note by hammering Pakistan by 107 runs last week.

The side also has an edge against the Windies as they have won four out of their last five ODI match against them.

However, in this World Cup, the West Indies side has been in red-hot form and India will have to be at their absolute best to defeat them.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs West Indies Women – ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Chedean Nation

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami

IND W vs WI W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Chedean Nation, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Hayley Matthews (C), Stafanie Taylor, Shamilia Connell, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details

The match begins at 06:30 AM IST and will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimond, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.