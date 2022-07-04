IND-W vs SL-W: Yastika Bhatia emulates MS Dhoni, watch how she inflicted brilliant run out

Yastika Bhatia inflicts MS Dhoni-esque runout to catch Anushka by surprise

Former Indian captain and one of the greatest ever wicketkeepers to play the sport, MS Dhoni was well-renowned for inflicting some of the most memorable dismissals from behind the wickets. But that's not all, Dhoni's improvisation and glove work were second to none.

On Monday, Indian Women's cricket team wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia reminded fans of Dhoni with her quick-witted thinking and lighting fast glove work and Harmanpreet Kaur's side defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

Often Dhoni would surprise opposition batters with his no-look throws, and he's set such an example for the young generation that many players are trying to replicate.

Bhatia's unconventional way to dismiss Anushka Sanjeewani on Monday reminded one and all of Dhoni. The incident happened in the 23rd over of Sri Lanka's innings.

After defending a ball off Deepti Sharma, Anushka casually strolled her way back to her crease but she got outwitted by Bhatia. The Indian wicketkeeper took her keeping glove out and then she picked up the ball and slid it towards the stumps.

Brilliant glove work by Yastika Bhatia in the second ODI. pic.twitter.com/FKLoT23q63 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2022

As the ball was flicked towards the stumps, Anushka had little idea that she was caught short of her crease. After review from the third umpire, the Sri Lankan batter was adjudged marginally out of her crease and had to walk back to the dugout, all thanks to Yastika Bhatia's quick thinking.

Meanwhile, talking about the match, the hosts had scored 173 runs in their respective 50 overs. In reply, India's openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chased down the required total to hand India the win.

Smriti Mandhana's stroke-filled 94 off 83 balls and Shafali Verma's run-a-ball 71 helped the Indian eves take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.