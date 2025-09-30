IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur shine as India begin campaign with 59-run win over Sri Lanka

After early setbacks reduced India to 124 for 6, Deepti Sharma scored a steady 53 off 53 balls and Amanjot Kaur played a vital innings of 57 from 56 deliveries. Together, they forged a crucial 103-run partnership that steadied the innings and set a competitive target for Sri Lanka.

India Women kicked off their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 journey with a commanding 59-run win against Sri Lanka Women at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match featured standout performances from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur, who played pivotal roles in guiding India to a formidable total and effectively curbing Sri Lanka’s chase.

Sri Lanka’s pursuit faltered against the disciplined Indian bowling unit, especially the spinners. Deepti Sharma spearheaded the bowling attack with three vital wickets, while Sneh Rana provided essential breakthroughs. Ultimately, Sri Lanka was dismissed for 211 runs, falling short by 59 runs.

This victory has significantly boosted India’s morale as they commenced their World Cup campaign with a strong performance under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The team demonstrated resilience in challenging moments and exhibited depth in both their batting and bowling.

This opening triumph sets an encouraging precedent for India as they strive to clinch their first ICC Women’s World Cup title on home turf in 2025. The vital contributions from Deepti and Amanjot, along with India’s effective bowling, underscore the team’s balanced effort against a determined Sri Lankan side in this inaugural match.

