IND-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

The Asian Subcontinent powerhouses, India Women (IND-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W), are set to clash in match 12 of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9.

India faced a disappointing 58-run loss to New Zealand in their tournament opener. However, they bounced back with a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan, successfully chasing down a target of 106 runs in 18.5 overs. India cannot afford any mistakes against Sri Lanka, as they are currently in a precarious position.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka finds themselves at the bottom of Group A after suffering defeats to Pakistan by 31 runs and Australia by six wickets. They are eager to secure their first win of the tournament against their neighbors. Sri Lanka will draw confidence from their victory over India in the Women's Asia Cup final earlier this year. While advancing to the next stage may be challenging, Chamari Athapaththu and her team are determined to make a strong impression in this prestigious event.

Pitch Report

In the ongoing T20 World Cup matches in Dubai, the teams batting second have emerged victorious in three out of four games. The spin bowlers have been particularly effective, finding substantial assistance in both innings. Meanwhile, the pacers have relied on precision and variations to achieve success on the consistent wicket.

The pitch in Dubai has shown little change in its nature over time, making it crucial for teams to have a target in sight. This has allowed the chasing teams to have a clearer understanding of their batting approach, leading to successful run chases.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai is forecasted to be warm and sunny during the game, with clear skies and no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to reach around 33°C.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

