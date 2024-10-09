Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

IND-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka match 12

IND vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 12, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Sri Lanka.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 04:03 PM IST

IND-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka match 12
IND-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction
India Women (IN-W) are set to face off against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the 12th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India has experienced a rollercoaster ride in the tournament, currently holding the fourth position in the Group A points table. Their journey began on a sour note with a crushing defeat by New Zealand Women in their opening game. However, they bounced back with a six-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, marking their first win in the competition.

Conversely, Sri Lanka Women have struggled in all aspects of the game, languishing at the bottom of the standings after suffering two consecutive defeats. Despite their recent triumph over a strong Indian team in the Women's Asia Cup, they were unable to replicate that success, falling to both Pakistan and Australia in the T20 World Cup.

As they prepare to face India, Sri Lanka Women will be eager to reverse their fortunes and secure their first points in the tournament. 

Match Details

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 12th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 09, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 

IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy

IND-W vs SL-W My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Harshita Samarawickrama, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma flaunt their football skills, video goes viral

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
