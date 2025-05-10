The Women's ODI Tri-Nation Series Final between India and Sri Lanka will be live streamed from Colombo on Sunday. India will be competing against Sri Lanka in the highly anticipated final match of the tri-series.

India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be facing Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s ODI Tri-Nation series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Women in Blue have emerged as the top team in the group stage, winning three out of their four games. On the other hand, host Sri Lanka managed to win two games, defeating India and South Africa once each, while suffering losses to both teams as well. South Africa, unfortunately, only secured one victory in the group stage.

India kicked off their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket win against Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened 39-over match, followed by a hard-fought 15-run victory over South Africa. Despite a setback against Sri Lanka, where they lost by three wickets, India bounced back with a convincing 23-run win over South Africa.

The stage is now set for an exciting final showdown between India and Sri Lanka, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination throughout the tournament.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated final match of the Sri Lanka Women vs India Women ODI Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 is set to take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo this Sunday.

Scheduled for Sunday, May 11, the final will kick off at 10:00 AM IST, with the toss set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live in India, but fans can catch all the action on the FanCode app and website. Additionally, the global broadcast will be available on SLC’s YouTube channel.

Squads

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Piumi Badalge.

