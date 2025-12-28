FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma destroy Sri Lanka attack; register India's highest women's T20I total

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma went on the attack as India registered their highest-ever Women’s T20I total. The explosive opening stand set the tone for a record-breaking innings, underlining India’s growing dominance in women’s T20 cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 09:43 PM IST

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma destroy Sri Lanka attack; register India's highest women's T20I total
The India women’s cricket team achieved their highest-ever T20I score by setting a target of 222 runs for Sri Lanka during the INDW vs SAW 4th T20I on Sunday. The Sri Lankan team was tasked with chasing this 222-run target after they chose to bowl first at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Previously, the highest total for INDW in T20Is was 210/5, which they scored against England in Nottingham in June 2025.

A remarkable opening partnership of 162 runs between Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Varma (79) propelled the India women’s cricket team to a strong start in the 4th T20I. The Indian vice-captain has now become the fourth woman cricketer and the second Indian to reach this milestone. At 29 years old, she has accumulated 5322 runs in ODIs, ranking 6th; 4049 runs in T20Is, ranking 2nd; and 629 runs in Tests, ranking 28th.

While Varma capitalized on her innings with another stellar performance, Richa Ghosh contributed 40 runs off just 16 balls, hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes. Ultimately, India concluded their innings at 221/2 after 20 overs. Before this match, the highest total for the Indian women’s cricket team in T20s was 217/4 against WI in 2024, followed by 210/5 against England in 2025.

Highest Totals by Full Member (Top-Tier) Nations

255/2 – Bangladesh vs. Maldives (2019)

250/3 – England vs. South Africa (2018)

231/5 – South Africa vs. India (Dec 19, 2025)

226/3 – Australia vs. England (2019)

221/2 – India vs. Sri Lanka (Dec 28, 2025)

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first this time. India made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Arundhati Reddy and Harleen Deol. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have remained unbeaten in the series thus far, achieving victories by 8, 7, and 8 wickets against the visitors in the three T20Is played so far.

After the first innings concluded, star batter Smriti Mandhana took the spotlight to discuss her performance and her partnership with Shafali Verma during the innings.

“The conversation is very simple. We just tell each other to watch the ball. Just wanted to keep Shafali on strike. Shafali wants to hit every ball for six. [On Richa Ghosh] She has really matured as a batter. She has come in as a child prodigy but she is understanding her game and the situation. She recognises which bowler to hit and the areas to hit. She knows which pockets to target. She is ready to adapt and change. [Coming to the ground early] There were a few things I had to work on. I tried to come early into the ground and wanted to work on a few things. Good that I came in and got a feel of it,” Mandhana said after the first innings. 

