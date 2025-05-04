India women had a strong start in the ongoing Tri-Series, defeating Sri Lanka by 9 wickets and South Africa by 15 runs. Mandhana scored 43 runs in the first match and 36 runs in the second match.

Smriti Mandhana made history by becoming the third Indian women's cricketer to achieve the milestone of playing 100 ODIs and 100 T20Is for the Women in Blue. Mandhana joined Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma in this elite list during the tri-series game against Sri Lanka on Sunday, May 4. Harmanpreet Kaur was the first cricketer to achieve this remarkable feat, having played 144 ODIs and 178 T20Is. Deepti Sharma followed suit, with 104 ODIs and 124 T20Is under her belt.

Mandhana, the India vice-captain, reached her 100th ODI milestone while also boasting an impressive record of 148 T20Is. She made her international cricket debut in a T20I against Bangladesh on April 5, 2013, followed by her ODI debut against the same opposition just five days later. Her first Test match came against England in 2014.

Known as one of the best batters of her generation, Mandhana has amassed 4306 runs in ODIs, including 10 centuries and 30 half-centuries, with an average of 46.10. In T20Is, she has scored 3761 runs with 30 half-centuries to her name.

In her 100th ODI, Mandhana scored 18 runs off 28 balls, contributing to India's total of 275/9. Richa Ghosh also shone with a brilliant half-century in the innings.

During the chase, Sri Lanka got off to a solid start, with their top four batters providing stability. Harshitha Madavi and Chamari Athapaththu looked set for big innings until Indian bowlers managed to break through, dismissing both batters and leaving Sri Lanka at 124/4, still needing 124 runs to win.

At a crucial moment in the match, Nilakshi de Silva and Kavisha Dilhari orchestrated a remarkable turnaround against the Indian team. Nilakshi de Silva's aggressive counterattack, supported by Kavisha Dilhari, was a sight to behold as she scored a quickfire 50 runs off just 28 balls. Her fearless approach saw her taking on the Indian bowlers, notably scoring 20 runs off a single over bowled by Arundhati Reddy. Although India managed to dismiss her later in the game, the damage had already been done. Sri Lanka emerged victorious by 3 wickets, completing their second-highest successful run chase in ODI history.

