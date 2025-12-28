IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana's world record guides India to 4–0 lead as hosts win 4th T20I by 30 runs

Smriti Mandhana delivered a world-record performance as India Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs in the 4th T20I to take a commanding 4–0 series lead. Mandhana’s historic feat powered India to another dominant win in the series.

India Women just kept rolling over Sri Lanka, this time clinching a 30-run win in the fourth T20I at Greenfield International Stadium. They’ve now locked up the series 4–0, and the big story was all about Smriti Mandhana. She didn’t just help her team win—she made history.

Mandhana’s Record Night

The spotlight was firmly on Mandhana. She smashed her way past 10,000 international runs, and she did it faster than anyone else in women’s cricket—just 281 innings. That’s ahead of Mithali Raj, who needed 291. Now, Mandhana joins an exclusive group: only the second Indian and the fourth woman ever, alongside Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards, to get to 10k.

A Batting Clinic Up Top

India chose to bat, and it was clear right away that Mandhana and Shafali Verma meant business. They tore into Sri Lanka’s bowling, piling up 162 for the first wicket—a new record for India in women’s T20Is. Mandhana’s 80 off 48 balls was vintage, all class and power, while Verma hammered 79 from just 46.

Then Richa Ghosh came in and lit up the finish. She blasted 40 from only 16 balls, including an electric run in the 19th over: 6, 6, 4, 6. By the end, India had 221/2—their highest T20I score ever.

Sri Lanka Push Back

Chasing 222, Sri Lanka didn’t fold. They put up their best T20I total, 191/6. Chamari Athapaththu led the way with a gutsy 52 off 37, but she ran out of partners and the run rate just kept climbing.

India’s bowlers stayed calm, especially Arundhati Reddy (2/29) and Vaishnavi Sharma (2/34). They kept finding wickets in the middle overs, which killed off any chance of a surprise.

With the series wrapped up, India head into the last match aiming for a sweep. Sri Lanka, after a tough tour, will be playing for pride.

