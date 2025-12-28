FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Third party wanted to marry my husband': Ex-Pak cricketer Imad Wasim's wife Sannia Ashfaq makes explosive divorce claim

Yami Gautam’s skincare secret REVEALED? No fancy products, here’s how kitchen ingredients, simple DIY routine gives glowing skin

Skincare Trends 2026: Beauty Industry’s MAJOR shift towards skin longevity and barrier care

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana's world record guides India to 4–0 lead as hosts win 4th T20I by 30 runs

Bangladesh issues BIG statement after India raises violence against minorities: 'Systematic attempts to...'

Pakistan’s top leadership hid in bunkers during India’s operation Sindoor? President Asif Ali Zardari makes SHOCKING statement, says, ‘secretary came to me…’

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma destroy Sri Lanka attack; register India's highest women's T20I total

'Resigning due to Delhi pollution': Drug company's finance president quits over severe air quality in capital

'If they don't want it, we have no desire either': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's sharp reply to India's no-handshake policy

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes fourth player to achieve major women's cricket milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Third party wanted to marry my husband': Ex-Pak cricketer Imad Wasim's wife Sannia Ashfaq makes explosive divorce claim

'Third party wanted to marry my husband': Ex-Pak cricketer Imad Wasim's wife San

Yami Gautam’s skincare secret REVEALED? No fancy products, here’s how kitchen ingredients, simple DIY routine gives glowing skin

Yami Gautam’s skincare secret REVEALED? No fancy products, how kitchen ingredien

Skincare Trends 2026: Beauty Industry’s MAJOR shift towards skin longevity and barrier care

Skincare Trends 2026: Beauty Industry’s MAJOR shift towards skin longevity

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana's world record guides India to 4–0 lead as hosts win 4th T20I by 30 runs

Smriti Mandhana delivered a world-record performance as India Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs in the 4th T20I to take a commanding 4–0 series lead. Mandhana’s historic feat powered India to another dominant win in the series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana's world record guides India to 4–0 lead as hosts win 4th T20I by 30 runs
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India Women just kept rolling over Sri Lanka, this time clinching a 30-run win in the fourth T20I at Greenfield International Stadium. They’ve now locked up the series 4–0, and the big story was all about Smriti Mandhana. She didn’t just help her team win—she made history.

Mandhana’s Record Night

The spotlight was firmly on Mandhana. She smashed her way past 10,000 international runs, and she did it faster than anyone else in women’s cricket—just 281 innings. That’s ahead of Mithali Raj, who needed 291. Now, Mandhana joins an exclusive group: only the second Indian and the fourth woman ever, alongside Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards, to get to 10k.

A Batting Clinic Up Top

India chose to bat, and it was clear right away that Mandhana and Shafali Verma meant business. They tore into Sri Lanka’s bowling, piling up 162 for the first wicket—a new record for India in women’s T20Is. Mandhana’s 80 off 48 balls was vintage, all class and power, while Verma hammered 79 from just 46.

Then Richa Ghosh came in and lit up the finish. She blasted 40 from only 16 balls, including an electric run in the 19th over: 6, 6, 4, 6. By the end, India had 221/2—their highest T20I score ever.

Sri Lanka Push Back

Chasing 222, Sri Lanka didn’t fold. They put up their best T20I total, 191/6. Chamari Athapaththu led the way with a gutsy 52 off 37, but she ran out of partners and the run rate just kept climbing.

India’s bowlers stayed calm, especially Arundhati Reddy (2/29) and Vaishnavi Sharma (2/34). They kept finding wickets in the middle overs, which killed off any chance of a surprise.

With the series wrapped up, India head into the last match aiming for a sweep. Sri Lanka, after a tough tour, will be playing for pride.

Also read| IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma destroy Sri Lanka attack; register India's highest women's T20I total

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Third party wanted to marry my husband': Ex-Pak cricketer Imad Wasim's wife Sannia Ashfaq makes explosive divorce claim
'Third party wanted to marry my husband': Ex-Pak cricketer Imad Wasim's wife San
Yami Gautam’s skincare secret REVEALED? No fancy products, here’s how kitchen ingredients, simple DIY routine gives glowing skin
Yami Gautam’s skincare secret REVEALED? No fancy products, how kitchen ingredien
Skincare Trends 2026: Beauty Industry’s MAJOR shift towards skin longevity and barrier care
Skincare Trends 2026: Beauty Industry’s MAJOR shift towards skin longevity
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana's world record guides India to 4–0 lead as hosts win 4th T20I by 30 runs
Smriti Mandhana's world record guides India to 4–0 lead as hosts win 4th T20I
Bangladesh issues BIG statement after India raises violence against minorities: 'Systematic attempts to...'
'Isolated incidents': Bangladesh after India raises violence against Hindus
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement