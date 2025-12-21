FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat

Smriti Mandhana etched her name into the record books by becoming the first Indian batter to achieve a landmark milestone in Women’s T20Is. The India star’s latest feat underlines her consistency, class, and growing legacy in international women’s cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 09:27 PM IST

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat
In a career already shining with achievements, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has added what could be her most important T20I accolade yet. During the first match of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, the left-handed opener made history by becoming the first Indian batter to surpass the 4,000-run milestone in Women’s T20 Internationals.

Entering the series opener just 18 runs away from this landmark, Mandhana quickly set out to achieve the record. On a batting-friendly pitch in Visakhapatnam, she reached the 4,000-run mark during the powerplay, driving a ball through the covers to the cheers of the home crowd.

By accomplishing this milestone, Mandhana joins an exclusive global group, becoming only the second woman ever to reach 4,000 T20I runs, following the legendary New Zealand player Suzie Bates.

This achievement marks the pinnacle of a remarkable 2025 for Mandhana. Just weeks ago, she played a crucial role in India’s historic ODI World Cup victory, finishing as one of the tournament's leading scorers. Her return to the shortest format has been effortless, maintaining a form that previously saw her set the world record for the most T20I runs in a single calendar year in late 2024.

While Mandhana’s personal achievement was the highlight, the series itself is a vital stepping stone for India’s preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup in England. Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur—who also celebrated her 350th international cap in the same match—the "Women in Blue" aim to carry the momentum of their ODI success into the T20 format.

Also read| Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
