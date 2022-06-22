IND W vs SL W live streaming: When and Where to watch India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I match

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match details

The home side Sri Lanka Women will take on India Women in the first T20I match to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. India will feature a young squad without the legends, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Ramesh Powar (Head coach) and Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) will lead the Indian squad for the upcoming series.

The Sri Lankan squad struggled at the World Cup and were thrashed 3-0 in their last T20I series against Pakistan. They will be trying to improve on their past results and take advantage of home conditions.

Harmanpreet Kaur will now become India's full-time captain in formats, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The hosts will be led by experienced batter Chamari Athapaththu.

When and what time will India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I match start?

India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I match will be played on June 23 (Thursday) at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I take place?

India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

How to watch the live streaming of India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I in India?

There is no information available on broadcasting plans for the match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women as of now, we will update once an official announcement is made. Reportedly, Sri Lanka Cricket plans to broadcast it through their official YouTube channel.

IND W vs SL W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani