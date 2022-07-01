IND W vs SL W live streaming: When and Where to watch India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI match

India Women vs Sri Lanka

After the T20I series victory, the action now shifts to the 50-over format where India will be looking to continue their winning streak as they take on hosts Sri Lanka.

The first match is scheduled on Friday and the Indian women, who had secured the T20I series 2-1 will be looking to clinch this series as well.

When and what time will India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI match start?

India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI match will be played on July 01 (Friday) at 10:00 AM IST.

Where will India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI take place?

India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

How to watch the live streaming of India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st ODI in India?

The broadcast of the match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women will be available on FanCode. Reportedly, Sri Lanka Cricket plans to broadcast it through their official YouTube channel.

IND W vs SL W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.