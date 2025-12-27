IND-W vs SL-W: Harmanpreet Kaur's dream 2025 continues as India captain breaks Meg Lanning's big T20I record

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational 2025 continues as she breaks Meg Lanning’s long-standing T20I captaincy record. Harmanpreet now holds the world record for the most wins as captain in women’s T20 internationals, further cementing her legacy.

Harmanpreet Kaur made history by guiding India to an impressive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (December 26). This victory secured a series win for the Women in Blue in their first international outing following their World Cup triumph.

Harmanpreet remained not out as India clinched the match with 40 balls remaining, with Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Thakur shining brightly. Shafali scored an unbeaten 79 off 42 balls, while Renuka and Deepti took four and three wickets, respectively.

Harmanpreet Kaur makes history

Harmanpreet led India to victory for the 77th time in a T20I match, setting a world record for the most wins by a captain. She surpassed the long-held record of Australian cricket icon Meg Lanning, who is recognized as the most successful captain in cricket history.

Harmanpreet has captained India in 130 matches, the highest number for any captain. She is one of only three captains to have led a team over 100 times in the shortest format, alongside Lanning and today's rival skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

This achievement marks the most wins by a captain in the shortest format across all genders, with Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma leading the men's T20I list with 50 victories.

Throughout this series, Harmanpreet also became the first captain to achieve 15 wins against a single opponent. With the three victories so far, she has now secured 16 wins against Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet is the most capped player in Women's T20I history, having played 185 matches for India in this format. She is followed by Danni Wyatt (178), Suzie Bates (177), and Ellyse Perry (168).

Harmanpreet's record-breaking achievement in the T20 format comes less than two months after she led India to the World Cup title in the 50-over format, marking India's first-ever ICC tournament victory.

Following the victory in the third T20I, Harmanpreet expressed her satisfaction with her team's performance, noting that this would position them well for the forthcoming Women's T20 World Cup in 2026.

“It was a great series for all of us. That's what we discussed when we got together after the World Cup: we have to raise our standard. Be a little more aggressive in T20, we all know the T20 World Cup is coming up, this is the right time to push ourselves, so really happy with the overall performance,” said Harmanpreet.

“If you keep ticking all the boxes in your bowling department, you have more chances to win the game. Today, we are in this position because of our bowlers. Credit goes to all our bowling lineup, the way they bowled in this series,” she added.

