IND W vs SL W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I match in Dambulla

India W vs SL W Dream11

The Indian women’s team is all set to play Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series as they take on the hosts in a jam-packed schedule. The Sri Lankan team lost their last series against Pakistan by 3-0 and have a scope for improvement.

On the other hand, The Indian team is going through a phase of transition as they will be without the influential and experienced Mithali Raj who announced her retirement. Harmanpreet Kaur will take charge of the Indian Team. Smriti Mandhana has been in great form for the Indian team and can be a huge factor in deciding the outcome of the contest.

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe (VC)

IND W vs SL W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera, Shafali Verma, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Sugandika Kumari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe (VC)

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

The match begins at 2:30 PM IST and will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The LIVE telecast of the match will be on Sony Six. The match can be LIVE streamed on Sony Liv App.