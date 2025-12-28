FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I Live Streaming: India Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the fourth T20I of the series. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka women’s match live on TV and online.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 04:09 PM IST

The Indian women's cricket team currently holds a 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, and the Women in Blue are determined to secure the series victory. The fourth T20I is scheduled to take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram this Friday. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian team has been exceptional so far, achieving three straight wins.

The Indian squad kicked off the first T20I with a commanding eight-wicket victory, followed by a seven-wicket win in the second match. The winning streak continued in the third T20I, where the Indian bowlers effectively limited Sri Lanka to a mere 112 runs, leading to another impressive eight-wicket triumph. With the series already secured at 3-0, India is now aiming for a clean sweep in the remaining two matches, while Sri Lanka will be competing to restore their pride.

Match Details

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I

Date & Time: December 28, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Live Streaming Details

When is the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match will be played on Sunday (December 28).

Where is the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time is the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match will start at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier than the scheduled start.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I match will be available on JioHotstar.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

