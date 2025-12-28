IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes fourth player to achieve major women's cricket milestone

Smriti Mandhana scripted history by becoming just the fourth player in women’s cricket to achieve a major career milestone. The landmark feat underlines her consistency and status among the elite batters in the modern era of the women’s game.

Smriti Mandhana achieved a significant milestone in her illustrious career by surpassing the 10,000 run mark in international cricket during the 4th Women's T20I against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday, December 28. She became the fourth player to reach this milestone, following in the footsteps of Mithali Raj, New Zealand's Suzie Bates, and England's Charlotte Edwards.

Despite having a mixed series against Sri Lanka up to this point, the Indian opener required just 27 runs to break through the milestone. Earlier this month, Mandhana had already reached the 4,000-run mark in T20Is and was eager to regain her form as preparations for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 are in full swing.

Mandhana kicked off her innings with a boundary on the very first ball and quickly added another, as India aimed to set a substantial total. While Shafali Verma took on the role of the aggressor, Mandhana kept pace, hitting a couple more boundaries.

She reached the landmark with a single in the seventh over. Mandhana has had a record-setting year in ODIs, scoring 1352 runs, the highest by a female player in a single calendar year. The Indian vice-captain is also in contention to top the list for the most runs in international cricket by 2026, currently trailing Mithali by 868 runs.

Most runs in international cricket

Mithali Raj (IND-W): 333 matches, 10,868 runs

Suzie Bates (NZ-W): 355 matches, 10,652 runs

Charlotte Edwards (ENG-W): 309 matches, 10,273 runs

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W): 281 matches, 10,000 runs*

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W): 278 matches, 8,197 runs

In Women’s Tests, Mandhana has participated in 7 matches, accumulating 629 runs across 12 innings with an impressive average of 57.18, including a top score of 149. Her record features 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries.

In Women’s ODIs, she has played 117 matches, gathering 5,322 runs in 117 innings at a remarkable average of 48.38. Her highest score in this format is 136, and she has achieved 14 centuries and 34 fifties.

In Women’s T20Is, the Indian vice-captain has appeared in 157 matches, with a highest score of 112. Her record includes one century and 31 half-centuries.

