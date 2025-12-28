FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana 28 runs away from achieving major milestone, set to become...

The vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team is on the verge of scripting history during the 4th T20I match against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana 28 runs away from achieving major milestone, set to become...
Smriti Mandhana
The Indian women's cricket team are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I game, which is scheduled to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, December 28. Team India have already clinched the series by winning all the previous three games against the visitors. Since India is already leading the 5-match T20I series, cricket fans are expecting Smriti Mandhana to achieve another major milestone in the game.

 

Will Smriti Mandhana script history in IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I game?

 

India's star batter is just 27 runs away from writing her name in history books as she is set to touch the 10,000-run mark in women's international cricket. If she manages to achieve it, she would become only the fourth women's player ever after Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards.

 

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim to clinch another game against Sri Lanka and take a 4-0 lead in the series, which will be a crucial booster for the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

 

Team India's possible Playing XI for 4th T20I

 

Harmanpreet Kaur (C)

Smriti Mandhana (VC)

Richa Ghosh (WK)

Shafali Verma

Deepti Sharma

Amanjot Kaur

Kranti Gaud

Vaishnavi Sharma

Sree Charani

Renuka Singh Thakur

