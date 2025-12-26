IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty, Renuka Singh's four-fer power India to 8-wicket win, seal 3-0 series lead

In the 3rd T20I, India women’s cricket team cruised to an 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka women’s cricket team as Shafali Verma struck a fluent fifty and Renuka Singh claimed a four-wicket haul, sealing a 3–0 lead in the five-match series.

India’s women’s team just keeps rolling. They wrapped up the T20I series against Sri Lanka with two games still left to play, thanks to a commanding 8-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Renuka Singh Thakur came back into the side after a short break and showed right away why she’s one of the best with the new ball. She tore through Sri Lanka’s top order, picking up four wickets for just 21 runs. Deepti Sharma backed her up perfectly, grabbing three for 18.

Sri Lanka never quite got going on a sluggish pitch. Their captain, Chamari Athapaththu, fell early for just three. Imesha Dulani (27) and Kavisha Dilhari (20) tried to steady things, but India kept the pressure on. The visitors could only manage 112 for 7 in their 20 overs. In the middle of all this, Deepti Sharma hit a huge milestone too, drawing level with Megan Schutt for the most wickets ever in women’s T20Is (151).

Chasing 113, India barely broke a sweat. Shafali Verma was in full flight, hammering 79 from just 42 balls. She cracked 11 fours and launched three big sixes, making sure India cruised home with 40 balls to spare.

Shafali raced to her fifty in the sixth over — her second in a row this series. After India lost Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply, Shafali and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (21 not out) took over. Harmanpreet calmly rotated the strike and let Shafali finish it off in style, smashing the winning boundary straight down the ground.

There was history, too. With this victory, Harmanpreet became the most successful captain in women’s T20I history, grabbing her 77th win and edging past Meg Lanning’s record of 76.

