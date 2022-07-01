IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma shine as India win by 4 wickets

IND-W vs SL-W: Harmanpreet Kaur's side off to winning start, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 44 runs, and Deepti Sharma's all-around contributions helped India Women defeat Sri Lanka Women by 4 wickets. Deepti scored an unbeaten 22 run-knock, having earlier picked three wickets, thereby helping the Indian Women's team take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

The Lankans won the toss and chose to bat first, but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Hasini Perera got off to a good start, contributing 37 runs, while Nilakshi de Silva top-scored for the hosts with a 43-run knock.

Sri Lanka folded for 172 runs with Deepti and Renuka Singh both registering three scalps each, and in reply, the Indian eves easily chased down the required total, thanks to a captain's knock from Harmanpreet Kaur.

More to follow...