IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup final: Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of creating history

As India Women gear up for their first-ever World Cup final against South Africa, cricket legend Kapil Dev has urged fans to stop drawing parallels with India’s 1983 men’s triumph, saying Harmanpreet Kaur’s team deserves to carve its own legacy in Indian cricket history.

The Indian women’s cricket team stands on the brink of making history, poised to leave an indelible mark on the sport as they prepare for a Women’s World Cup final on their home ground against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium. Despite being trophyless in ICC tournaments, the prospect of clinching their first World Cup title evokes memories of 42 years ago when the men’s team broke their own drought.

As Indian fans hold their breath, hoping the women’s team can overcome past disappointments and secure victory on home soil, they have received encouragement and sage advice from a man who has faced similar challenges and emerged victorious. Kapil Dev shared his insights in a Star Sports promo, offering guidance to Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad as they approach this pivotal moment.

“A lot of people compare them to ‘83, and I don’t think there should ever be a comparison,” said the 1983 winning captain. “These girls are much better, very smart, and the way they played cricket, it felt like they took the level of cricket to the next level,” he continued.

Dev praised Harmanpreet Kaur for her crucial performance, scoring a smooth 89 off 88 balls when her team needed it the most during the massive 339-run chase in the semifinal. Additionally, Kapil Dev offered some guidance to the team, urging them to concentrate on playing quality cricket, assuring them that success would naturally come as a result.

“The way the captain played cricket is of a different level, and I would like that tomorrow’s final should be better than this. I can understand that you want to win to a certain extent, but what kind of cricket you play should be discussed more,” said India’s legendary all-rounder.

“If they win, there will be even more happiness, but they should play good cricket. The way they have played, it will be even better,” concluded Kapil Dev.

India's last hurdle on the path to the trophy will be a formidable and determined South Africa team, which is also aiming for their inaugural World Cup title in both men's and women's cricket. With so much at stake for both teams and history on the line, this match is one that cannot be missed.

Also read| Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Will rain affect India vs South Africa title clash in Navi Mumbai? Check latest weather update